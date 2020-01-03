Nevada touts Reno as best place for new Air Force squadron

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Gov. Steve Sisolak and Nevada's entire congressional delegation are trying to persuade the Air Force to make the Nevada Air National Guard Base in Reno the home for a new regional air squadron to respond to emergencies and disasters.

Sisolak, Sens. Catherine Cortez Masto and Jacky Rosen led a letter to Air Force Secretary Barbara Barrett Friday touting the Nevada Air National Guard Base in Reno as the best location for the planned expansion of the Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron.

They say the Reno base's 152nd Airlift Wing is uniquely suited to house the squadron partly because of it's proximity to the West Coast and the Airlift Wing's experience in natural disaster and medical emergency response.

There currently are only four such units currently located west of the continental divide. They say placing the 10th unit in Reno would help mitigate the disproportionate allocation of the units in the East.

The letter notes the base is in the center of the Pacific Time Zone with 2.5-hour flight times to the West Coast or Rocky Mountains. The Air Wing played a significant role responding to wildfires in Colorado and California in 2018 and at hurricanes in Texas, Florida and Puerto Rico in 2017.