Nevada's prison OT down 69 percent in last quarter

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — State spending on overtime pay at Nevada's prisons has dropped by more than two-thirds since Gov. Brian Sandoval ordered prison wardens to rein in their overtime budgets at the beginning of this year.

The Nevada Appeal reports prison overtime was 69 percent lower this latest quarter than the $4 million reported in the previous quarter.

Nevada Department of Corrections Director James Dzurenda says wardens in each institution are now managing overtime, determining whether it's necessary.

The issue of overtime came up because the Board of Examiners recently voted to approve a request to cover the $3,174,606 budget shortfall using Contingency Fund money.

The $3.1 million is far less than the $22 million total corrections officials were reporting just a few months ago.

___

Information from: Nevada Appeal, http://www.nevadaappeal.com