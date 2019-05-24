Nevada's political prominence raises costs for state police

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nevada's rising political prominence is attracting more visits from the president, vice president and other high-profile figures that are driving up costs for state troopers assigned to help protect them while they're in the state.

Since June, Nevada has had seven visits from either President Donald Trump or Vice President Mike Pence, in addition to visits from members of the first family and a cabinet secretary. The Nevada Highway Patrol, at the request of the U.S. Secret Service, provided protection for the visitors at a combined cost of more than $110,000.

That's seven times what lawmakers had set aside for protecting "visiting dignitaries" that year.

State troopers don't get reimbursed by the federal government or campaigns and the costs are expected to grow as the state plays a decisive role in next year's presidential election.