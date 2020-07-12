Nevada reports 845 additional COVID-19 cases, 1 more death

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — Health officials in Nevada reported 845 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Sunday along with one more known death.

That pushes the totals to 27,683 positive coronavirus cases around the state with 593 known deaths.

The closure order for bars in seven Nevada counties took effect Saturday along with re-imposed limits on restaurants.

Gov. Steve Sisolak also imposed statewide rules that barred restaurants from serving groups of more than six people.

Sisolak’s new directive was the second time Nevada has tightened restrictions since the state began reopening, starting with restaurants in May and bars and casinos in early June.

After new positive cases and hospitalization rates rose in recent weeks, the governor imposed a statewide mask mandate starting June 26.

The number of infections is thought to be far higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected with the virus without feeling sick.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some — especially older adults and people with existing health problems — it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death.