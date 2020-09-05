Nevada reports 390 new coronavirus cases with 13 more deaths

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — Nevada health officials on Saturday reported 390 additional COVID-19 cases and 13 new deaths, bringing the statewide totals to 71,102 confirmed cases and 1,388 deaths.

The vast majority of cases and deaths in Nevada have occurred in Clark County, which includes metro Las Vegas.

The number of infections is thought to be far higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected with the virus without feeling sick.

For most people, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms for up to three weeks. Older adults and people with existing health problems can face severe illness and death. However, the vast majority of people recover.

In other developments:

— Reno officials said a one-day closure of a small section of a downtown street for limited on-street food and drink service would be a test for helping restaurants whose operations are crimped by restrictions on mass gatherings.

Reno's experiment Saturday follows the lead of other cities.