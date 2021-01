CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — Nevada on Saturday reported 1,825 additional known COVID-19 cases and five more deaths, increasing the statewide tallies since the start of the pandemic to 228,871 cases and 3,151 deaths.

Seven-day rolling averages of daily new cases and daily deaths in Nevada both decreased over the past two weeks, according to data from Johns Hopkins University and The COVID Tracking Project.