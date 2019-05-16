Nevada reaches tentative settlement in wildfire lawsuit

RENO, Nev. (AP) — The state of Nevada has reached a tentative settlement with dozens of homeowners and insurance companies that filed an $80 million negligence suit after 23 homes were destroyed when strong winds reignited a prescribed burn south of Reno in 2016.

Lawyers for Nevada and more than 60 plaintiffs told a judge in Reno Thursday the state Board of Examiners plans to vote on the settlement agreement June 12.

William Jeanney (jeh-NAY'), a lawyer for the plaintiffs, said he can't discuss details. But he told reporters after a brief court appearance it's a "good deal" for everyone involved given the circumstances.

He credited Gov. Steve Sisolak and Attorney General Aaron Ford for helping reach the agreement.

A trial to determine the amount of damages had been scheduled for December after a jury found the state liable for losses last year.