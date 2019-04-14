Nevada man reported missing, endangered dies in Utah crash

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Authorities say a Nevada man reported missing and endangered has died in Utah in a car accident.

Utah Highway Patrol officials say 62-year-old Lief Johansson died at the scene of Saturday's crash several miles north of Paragonah.

They say the car he was driving stopped in the middle of a lane on Interstate 15 and a semitrailer slammed into it.

State troopers are still investigating why Johansson stopped on the freeway.

Authorities say he was listed as a missing and endangered person with health issues and dementia.

Johansson was living in Henderson, Nevada.