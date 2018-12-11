Nevada man central to Howard Hughes inheritance fight dies

Billionaire Howard Hughes is shown in this 1947 file photo. A jury didn't believe Melvin Dummar 30 years ago. The delivery man says he rescued Howard Hughes after he found him face down and bloodied in the desert, so the reclusive billionaire left him $156 million in a hand-scrawled will as a reward. Dummar's attorney, Stuart Steintold told a federal appeals court in 2008 that Dummar deserves another shot at the money because of pilot Robert Diero, who came forward in 2004 to say he flew Hughes to a brothel in Nevada around the time and the place that Dummar said he found Hughes. (AP Photo/File) >>> See the wives and reported girlfriends of Houston's famous billionaire ... less Billionaire Howard Hughes is shown in this 1947 file photo. A jury didn't believe Melvin Dummar 30 years ago. The delivery man says he rescued Howard Hughes after he found him face down and bloodied in the ... more Photo: AP Photo: AP Image 1 of / 16 Caption Close Nevada man central to Howard Hughes inheritance fight dies 1 / 16 Back to Gallery

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Melvin Dummar, a delivery driver who falsely claimed that billionaire Howard Hughes left a handwritten will bequeathing him $156 million, has died in rural Nevada.

Nye County Sheriff Sharon Wehrly (WER'-lee) said Dummar died Sunday under hospice care. He was 74.

Dummar's brother, Ray Dummar, of Gabbs, Nevada, says Melvin Dummar battled cancer for many years. He previously lived in Brigham City, Utah.

Melvin Dummar's plight was depicted in the film "Melvin and Howard" in 1980. Mary Steenburgen won a best supporting actor Oscar.

Battles over the authenticity of the so-called "Mormon will" lasted more than a decade.

Dummar maintained that he found Hughes on a Nevada desert road in 1967 and drove him to Las Vegas. Hughes died in 1976.