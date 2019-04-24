Nevada hires attorney general's old firm for opioids lawsuit

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nevada's state attorney general is denying he had a hand in the hiring of his former legal firm for a high-profile and potentially lucrative lawsuit against the maker of the opioid OxyContin.

In a statement, Democratic Attorney General Aaron Ford responded Wednesday to criticism from the Nevada Republican Party that hiring the firm Eglet Prince could lead to a big payday for his former employer.

Ford says he had no conflict of interest and he stayed out of process while the state consumer advocate picked Eglet Prince from among competitive bidders to represent the state.

Eglet Prince partners Robert Eglet and Robert Adams did not immediately respond to messages.

They were in court Wednesday on a similar case representing Clark County against multiple opioid manufacturers.