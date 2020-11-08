Nevada has over 1,000 new COVID-19 cases for 3rd day in row

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — Health officials in Nevada on Sunday reported 1,276 new COVID-19 cases and one additional death.

It marked the third consecutive day of at least 1,000 new cases.

State Department of Health and Human Services officials said the total number of coronavirus cases recorded in the Nevada since the pandemic began now is 110,022 with the known death toll at 1,851.

On Saturday, health officials reported 1,846 cases, a record number for the second day in row as the coronavirus outbreak intensified.

Nevada had 1,562 new cases on Friday.

The number of infections is thought to be far higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected with the virus without feeling sick.

Gov. Steve Sisolak has urged residents to follow public health guidance, including wearing face coverings, practicing social distancing, avoiding large crowds and washing hands frequently.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks.

But for some — especially older adults and people with existing health problems — it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.