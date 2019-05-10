Nevada governor set to sign pot dispensary transparency bill

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — Nevada's governor plans to sign into law a measure to open the books on how the state awards lucrative licenses to sell recreational marijuana.

Gov. Steve Sisolak has scheduled a Friday signing ceremony.

The bill passed by the Legislature tells state tax officials to make public the identity of marijuana license applicants and the method used to score and rank their bids.

The licensing process is facing multiple lawsuits from companies that have been turned down.

They complain the criteria for awarding new dispensary licenses isn't transparent.

Hundreds of millions of dollars are on the line for licensees, with figures showing the legal marijuana marketplace booming.

Sixty-one dispensaries in Nevada reported almost $425 million in recreational pot sales in the first year after broad marijuana sales began in July 2017.