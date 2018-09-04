Nevada files appeal against nuclear regulatory commissioner

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The state of Nevada is trying to keep a federal regulator from being involved in decisions on a long-stalled nuclear waste repository at Yucca Mountain.

The Las Vegas Sun reports the state filed its appeal late last month after Nuclear Regulatory Commission Commissioner David Wright, who was sworn in roughly two months ago, denied a request that he recuse himself.

Nevada argues that Wright is biased and allowing him to participate in Yucca-related decisions would violate Nevada's due process rights.

Nevada points to several actions and statements by Wright as evidence that he's biased, including his role in establishing a group the state says lobbies for the repository.

Bob Halstead, executive director of the governor's Agency for Nuclear Projects, says preliminary filings in the case are due Oct. 1 and the deadline for motions is Oct. 15.

___

Information from: Las Vegas Sun, http://www.lasvegassun.com