Nevada felon alleges corruption; granted change of venue

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Court records published in Nevada on Tuesday say a judge outside Las Vegas will decide if a new trial should be awarded to a convicted felon who alleged widespread corruption within the Clark County justice system.
In Nov. 2020, the Nevada Supreme Court denied a challenge by Marlon Brown, 38, over his decades-long prison sentence, but his attorney Michael McAvoy Amaya continued his efforts to remove the judge overseeing the case, District Judge Michelle Leavitt, and void her orders in the case, The Las Vegas Review-Journal reported.