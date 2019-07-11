Nevada electric utility expects outages in Mount Charleston

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nevada's largest utility says it will cut off power to customers in a mountain area near Las Vegas when conditions are ripe for wildfires.

NV Energy says residents of Mount Charleston can expect to have at least one power outage each year under its new Public Safety Outage Management plan.

The utility's senior vice president of operations, Kevin Geraghty, says NV Energy expects to be able to warn customers up to two days ahead of an outage.

Outages could last from four hours to more than 12 hours.

Geraghty advises customers to update their contact information with the utility so they can receive outage notifications.