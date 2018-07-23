Nevada could elect first-ever female-majority statehouse

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Nevada voters could soon make history by electing the country's first female-majority state legislature.

The Reno Gazette-Journal reports women, after winning a record number of primary contests last month, could make up nearly two-thirds of the statehouse by Nov. 7.

A Reno Gazette Journal analysis of voter registration data shows women, based on their party registration and the partisan makeup of their districts, are favored to control 27 seats heading into the 2019 Nevada Legislature — 19 in the Assembly and eight in the Senate.

Still, they have to add at least five seats — including four in highly competitive Assembly districts — to secure a 32-seat majority.

___

Information from: Reno Gazette-Journal, http://www.rgj.com