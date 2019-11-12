Nevada administration director who led pot program resigns

RENO, Nev. (AP) — The director of the Department of Nevada Administration has announced her resignation after she led the state into its recreational marijuana program.

The Reno Gazette-Journal reported Friday that Deonne Contine's resignation was announced to state workers Thursday after Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak appointed her to the position in February.

Officials say current human resource administrator Peter Long would replace Contine as acting director.

Contine told the Nevada Independent that she was resigning because of family obligations. The Reno Gazette Journal is attempting to reach Contine for comment.

Contine was the former taxation director during the rollout of the recreational marijuana program which began sales in July 2017.

Officials say she was tasked with creating taxation, safety and security regulations dictating daily operations. She resigned in January 2018.

