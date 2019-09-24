Nevada Reps. Lee, Horsford ready to call for impeachment

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Two Nevada Democrats in Congress say they support starting impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump if his administration continues to block the release of a whistleblower complaint about the president's actions toward Ukraine.

U.S. Reps. Susie Lee and Steven Horsford said in a statement Tuesday morning that it was "dire" and a "direct abuse of power" for Trump to withhold $400 million in aid to Ukraine a few days before he pressured that nation's leader to investigate political rival Joe Biden and his son.

There is no evidence that either Biden did anything wrong.

Lee and Horsford say the president's actions threaten national security and are "an escalation that requires explicit action by Congress."

Nevada's other Democratic member of Congress, U.S. Rep. Dina Titus, called for an impeachment inquiry in July.