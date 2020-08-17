Nevada OSHA fines 11 businesses over coronavirus compliance

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A Walmart in Mesquite and high-end retailer Nieman Marcus on the Las Vegas Strip were among 11 businesses statewide fined last week by inspectors for failure to comply with coronavirus pandemic mitigation measures including mask-wearing and social distancing, officials said Monday.

A tire shop in Fernley was the only northern Nevada business that made the list following about 700 initial workplace visits statewide, a Nevada Occupational Safety and Health statement said.

A Las Vegas pizza restaurant was fined about $6,000 and a Boulder City bar was ordered to pay more than $4,800, OSHA said. Other fines ranged from less than $3,000 for a tire store in Las Vegas to more than $12,600 for Walmart. Nieman Marcus was fined $8,501.

The inspections followed Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak’s announcement in July that he would focus more closely on data specific to businesses and municipalities rather than broad guidelines for geographic areas to reopen with measures in place to prevent COVID-19.

The communities of Dayton and Mound House in Lyon County had the lowest municipal compliance rate, at 50%, OSHA said.