Neubauer raises $860,000 over 6 weeks in Supreme Court race

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Supreme Court candidate Lisa Neubauer says she has raised $860,000 over a six-week period in her race against fellow appeals court judge Brian Hagedorn.

Neubauer released a summary of her fundraising Monday.

The full reports due Monday are the last due before the April 2 election. The winner will replace retiring Justice Shirley Abrahamson on the Supreme Court for a 10-year term.

Neubauer has the backing of liberals, while Hagedorn has conservative support.

Neubauer says that as of March 18 she had $615,000 cash on hand. To date, she raised more than $1.7 million for the race. That includes a $250,000 loan she made to her own campaign.

Hagedorn has yet to release his latest fundraising figures.

The meet for a final debate Tuesday.