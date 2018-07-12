Neubauer announces candidacy for Wisconsin Supreme Court

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Lisa Neubauer, the chief judge on the state appeals court, is running for Wisconsin Supreme Court.

Neubauer announced her candidacy on Thursday. She is the first candidate to officially announce plans to run for the seat being vacated next year by retiring Justice Shirley Abrahamson. At least three others are considering getting in.

The election to replace Abrahamson is in April.

Neubauer was appointed to the appeals court by then-Gov. Jim Doyle, a Democrat, in 2007.

Abrahamson is part of a two-justice liberal minority on the seven-member court that will grow to three when Rebecca Dallet joins in August.

Others considering running next year are former Gov. Scott Walker attorney and fellow appeals court judge Brian Hagedorn; Waukesha County Circuit Judge Maria Lazar; and Democratic Jefferson County District Attorney Susan Happ.