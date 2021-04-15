Nets' Aldridge retires at 35 due to irregular heartbeat BRIAN MAHONEY, AP Basketball Writer April 15, 2021 Updated: April 15, 2021 2:11 p.m.
NEW YORK (AP) — LaMarcus Aldridge retired from the NBA on Thursday after saying he experienced an irregular heartbeat during his final game with the Brooklyn Nets.
Aldridge, 35, posted a statement on social media saying the heart concerns he had during and after Brooklyn's loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday was one of the “scariest things” he's experienced.