Nestlé to lay off dozens in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Nestlé officials say it plans to lay off 53 Portland employees beginning Nov. 1 as part of a broad restructuring of its frozen foods organization.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the company notified state officials of the layoffs in a letter dated Monday, Labor Day.

Nestlé human resources director Penny Finley wrote that the entire facility will be closed, and all employees at the facility will be impacted.

In May, Nestlé told Bloomberg that it would lay off 4,000 U.S. workers in its frozen pizza and ice cream organizations.

The company said it was shifting from direct delivery to grocery stores to a warehouse model.

The Nestlé site closing in Northeast Portland serves both Nestlé USA and Nestlé Dryer's Ice Cream.

Nestlé didn't immediately return a call Tuesday seeking additional details.

