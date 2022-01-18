Nessel expands on why feds should probe fake GOP electors

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel expanded Tuesday on why she believes it's better for federal authorities to criminally investigate 16 Republicans who falsely claimed they were Michigan's presidential electors.
GOP officials in seven states submitted Electoral College certificates despite Democrat Joe Biden defeating then-President Donald Trump in their states, with two slates adding a caveat saying it was being done in case they were later recognized as electors. In five states, however, including Michigan, Republicans dishonestly certified that they were their state's “duly elected and qualified electors," Nessel said.