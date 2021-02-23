Nepal's Supreme Court orders reinstatement of Parliament BINAJ GURUBACHARYA, Associated Press Feb. 23, 2021 Updated: Feb. 23, 2021 9:43 a.m.
1 of5 Nepalese supporters of the splinter group in the governing Nepal Communist Party celebrate the Supreme Court order in Kathmandu, Nepal, Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021. Nepal's Supreme Court on Tuesday ordered the reinstatement of Parliament after it was dissolved by the prime minister, in a ruling likely to thrust the Himalayan nation into a political crisis. Niranjan Shrestha/AP Show More Show Less
KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — Nepal’s Supreme Court on Tuesday ordered the reinstatement of Parliament after it was dissolved by the prime minister, in a ruling likely to thrust the Himalayan nation into a political crisis.
The order came in response to several cases filed with the court charging that Prime Minister Khadga Prasad Oli's decision to dissolve the legislature was unconstitutional. The court said a meeting of the reinstated Parliament must be called within 13 days.
Written By
BINAJ GURUBACHARYA