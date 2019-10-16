Neo-Nazi group claims it left racist flyers outside church

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — A neo-Nazi group that promotes violence against Jews and people of color is claiming responsibility for racist flyers that appeared outside a church in Spokane.

The flyers were taped to signposts and electrical poles near Morning Star Baptist Church on Monday.

The Spokesman-Review says the flyers featured swastikas and other neo-Nazi symbols and messages such as: "It's OK to genocide subhumans." One flyer featured an image of Adolf Hitler.

A group called the Feuerkrieg Division took credit for the flyers on the encrypted messaging app Telegram.

Spokane police say they are investigating the incident, along with the FBI's local Joint Terrorism Task Force.

The church has many black members and is home to a group called Spokane Community Against Racism.

___

Information from: The Spokesman-Review, http://www.spokesman.com