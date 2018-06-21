Neighbors report domestic disturbance at Westport home

WESTPORT — A man and woman were charged with disorderly conduct after neighbors called the cops on them, according to police.

Around 2:30 a.m. on May 31, officers were dispatched to a town residence after neighbors reported a disturbance. The male and female left the scene prior to the officers’ arrival, but police said they learned the pair was having a loud argument when neighbors attempted to break it up.

Upon arrival, officers found the door broken and evidence of a disturbance inside the home, and later got a warrant for the pair’s arrest, police said. On June 14, the man and woman were arrested at state Superior Court in Stamford and both charged with disorderly conduct.

The woman was released after posting $2,500 bond while the man was unable to post bond. Both were scheduled to appear in state Superior Court in Norwalk on June 15.

