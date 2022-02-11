Neighbors Romania, Moldova sign deals to boost their ties

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — European Union member Romania and neighboring Moldova, one of Europe's poorest nations, signed a string of cooperation deals following joint governmental meetings in Moldova's capital Chisinau Friday.
The deals included Romania granting Moldova 100 million euros ($114 million) in non-reimbursable aid for development projects. Agreements were reached on strengthening cooperation on investment and energy security, as well as fighting corruption and strengthening the rule of law.