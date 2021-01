OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska is negotiating a new and costlier contractor with a troubled Kansas-based foster care contractor that is less than three weeks away from running out of money for operations.

William Clark, interim CEO of St. Francis Ministries, told Nebraska lawmakers Friday that the nonprofit needs another $25 million to cover its costs for this year and about $10 million to cover a shortfall for the fiscal year that ended June 30, the Omaha World-Herald reports.