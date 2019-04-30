Nebraska moves toward age limit of 19 for e-cigarettes

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A bill that would set the minimum legal age to use electronic cigarettes at 19 years old has won first-round approval from Nebraska lawmakers.

Senators advanced the bill Tuesday on a 40-0 vote after rejecting an attempt to increase the minimum age to 21 years old.

The measure by Sen. Dan Quick, of Grand Island, seeks to address to a statewide epidemic of young people who are using vaping products in schools.

E-cigarettes are battery-powered devices that turn liquid often containing nicotine into an inhalable vapor. They're generally considered a less dangerous alternative to regular cigarettes, but health officials have warned nicotine is harmful to developing brains.