Nebraska man's assisted suicide conviction upheld

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — The Nebraska Supreme Court has upheld the conviction of a Weeping Water man for helping his online girlfriend kill herself in 2017.

Matthew Stubbendieck was convicted of assisted suicide last year and sentenced to four years' probation for helping 38-year-old Alicia Wilemon-Sullivan, of Orange City, Florida, kill herself. Prosecutors say he did nothing to stop Wilemon-Sullivan from slashing her wrists in a wooded area about 25 miles (40 kilometers) southwest of Omaha.

Stubbendieck reported Wilemon-Sullivan had killed herself three days later and led authorities to her decomposing body Aug. 5.

In his appeal, Stubbendieck said his trial judge wrongly allowed text messages into evidence that unfairly prejudiced him. He also said there was insufficient evident support his conviction.

On Friday, the state's high court said Stubbendieck's arguments were without merit.