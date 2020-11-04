Nebraska man convicted of felony human trafficking

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (AP) — A judge found a 31-year-old Nebraska man guilty Tuesday of felony human trafficking following a two-day bench trial, prosecutors said.

Mohamuud Gurre of Grand Island, Nebraska, faces a potential sentence of up to 50 years in prison when he sentenced on Feb. 9, the Hall County attorney’s office said in a news release.

The verdict follows a nearly three-year investigation by the Grand Island Police Department.