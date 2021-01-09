Nebraska man arrested in stabbing death of 4-month-old

FREMONT, Neb. (AP) —

Authorities have arrested a man in the stabbing death of a 4-month-old baby in Nebraska.

Police in Freemont said 19-year-old Alexander Hernandez was taken into custody around 9:30 p.m. Friday after officers were called to a home about an unconscious child. He is jailed on suspicion of first-degree murder, use of a weapon to commit a felony and committing child abuse intentionally resulting in death. It wasn’t immediately known whether he had an attorney.

Police said a witness in the home reported seeing him stab the child several times and then grappled with him over the knife. The child was pronounced dead at a hospital.