Nebraska lawmakers advance bill to outlaw eyeball tattooing

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska lawmakers have advanced a bill to prevent people from getting tattoos on the whites of their eyes.

The measure won first-round approval Wednesday on a 38-0 vote.

The proposal by Sen. Lynne Walz, of Fremont, received strong support from eye doctors who warn that such tattoos are risky and could cause people to lose their sight. It includes a limited exception for cases where such a procedure is medically necessary and performed by someone who's trained to do it.

The concept of eyeball tattooing proved cringe-worthy for many senators. Sen. Sara Howard, the chairwoman of the Legislature's Health and Human Services Committee, says it's "by far the most disgusting bill I have ever heard in my committee."