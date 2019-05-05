Nebraska headed for property tax showdown and ballot drive

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A proposal that seeks to lower Nebraska's property taxes by raising other taxes will face its biggest hurdle yet when lawmakers begin debate on the measure against the backdrop of a new property tax ballot campaign that could lead to sharp spending cuts.

The package slated for debate Tuesday faces strong opposition from Gov. Pete Ricketts. Getting it through the one-house Legislature will require support from at least 33 of Nebraska's 49 senators to overcome an expected filibuster.

Meanwhile, conservative activists who have lost faith in lawmakers are preparing to take the issue to voters in the 2020 election. Some senators have already endorsed a ballot measure, which would guarantee taxpayers a 35 percent state refund on their local property tax payments.

