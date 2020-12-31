Nebraska court clears way for Costco-affiliated poultry farm

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — The Nebraska Supreme Court cleared the way Thursday for a new Costco-affiliated poultry farm just outside of Lincoln, despite opposition from neighbors, environmental groups and others.

The court rejected an appeal that sought to overturn the approval of the proposed farm in southwestern Lancaster County. The court said it agreed with a district court judge's ruling that opponents who challenged it in court lacked legal standing and the Lancaster County Board acted properly in 2018 with its 3-2 vote to issue a permit.