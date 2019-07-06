Nebraska considers drone detection systems for prisons

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska officials are exploring options to combat the delivery by drone of drugs and other contraband to prison inmates.

The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services began looking into drone detection technology in February after an inmate found a crashed drone at the Lincoln Correctional Center. The drone was carrying two bags containing marijuana, tobacco and rolling papers.

Since then, the department has taken proposals from six companies on systems to detect and locate drones, notify the department and jam or disable an unmanned aircraft, the Lincoln Journal Star reported .

Laura Strimple, chief of staff to the department's director, said the department is still considering its options.

No details have been provided about how much a drone detection system would cost, but the department told the companies that funding would come from its budget or a grant. Officials haven't made a decision on any system or disclosed a time frame for installation.

Securus Technologies proposed a system that allows the detection of both drone and controller and unidentified signals that indicate a drone pattern, company spokeswoman Jade Trombetta said. Then, it locates them and tracks their movements, providing real-time detection data on a satellite view of prison facilities.

Drone detections systems can also alert personnel via text, email, or a command center console.

