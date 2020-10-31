Nebraska agency reports nearly 1,500 new coronavirus cases

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska is reporting nearly 1,500 new coronavirus cases for just a single day and another high for the number of people hospitalized because of COVID-19.

The state Department of Health and Human services online virus tracker said that as of Friday evening, Nebraska has had 69,645 coronavirus cases since the pandemic began. That was an increase of 1,495 cases since Thursday, or 2.2%.

The department also said that 584 people were hospitalized, an increase of 56 or 10.6% from the previous high Thursday of 528. The state has had more than 3,000 hospitalizations in all. The department reported that 76% of the state's 827 ventilators were in use as of Friday.

The health department also reported an additional nine COVID-19-related deaths to bring the total to 646.