Nebraska US Senate candidates face off in debate

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (AP) — Democratic Lincoln City Councilwoman Jane Raybould has accused U.S. Sen. Deb Fischer of allegedly serving the interests of the Republican Party and its donors over the needs of most Nebraska residents.

The two U.S. Senate candidates discussed trade, health care, immigration and taxes at a Monday debate in Grand Island.

Raybould called Fischer "corrupt," citing her support for insurance companies, railroads and cable companies. She says Fischer has received $120,000 from health care companies and pharmaceutical companies. Raybould's campaign says the city councilwoman doesn't accept donations from corporate political action committees.

Fischer says the accusations are out of desperation. She emphasized her independence as a lawmaker and her ability to find bipartisan solutions to problems. Fischer also highlighted her efforts supporting road work, paid family leave and national security.