Nearly 8,000 detained in Kazakhstan amid unrest DASHA LITVINOVA, Associated Press Jan. 10, 2022 Updated: Jan. 10, 2022 3:12 a.m.
1 of12 Vendors clean up their store that was broken into and looted during clashes in Almaty, Kazakhstan, Monday, Jan. 10, 2022. Kazakhstan's health ministry says over 150 people have been killed in protests that have rocked the country over the past week. President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev's office said Sunday that order has stabilized in the country and that authorities have regained control of administrative buildings that were occupied by protesters, some of which were set on fire. (Vladimir Tretyakov/NUR.KZ via AP) Vladimir Tretyakov/AP Show More Show Less
MOSCOW (AP) — The authorities in Kazakhstan said Monday that nearly 8,000 people were detained by police during protests that descended into violence last week and marked the worst unrest the former Soviet nation has faced since gaining independence 30 years ago.
Kazakhstan's Interior Ministry reported that a total of 7,939 people have been detained across the country. The National Security Committee, Kazakhstan’s counterintelligence and anti-terrorism agency, said Monday that the situation in the country has “stabilized and is under control.”
