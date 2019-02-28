Nearly 5,000 hit by power outage in northern Nevada

RENO, Nev. (AP) — A power outage left thousands of homes and businesses without electricity in northern Nevada.

NV Energy says the outages first reported at 12:30 p.m. Thursday were caused by unspecified equipment damage.

At one point, nearly 5,000 customers were without power in the Reno-Sparks area, most of them in the Sun Valley area northeast of Reno.

Another 1,000 customers were affected by a disruption in Yerington about 60 miles (96 kilometers) southeast of Reno.

NV Energy expected all power would be restored by Thursday evening.