Nearly 2,000 try to testify online about religious exemption

Nearly 2,000 members of the public were signed up to testify at Tuesday's unprecedented 24-hour, virtual legislative hearing on two contentious bills that would eliminate the state’s religious exemption from certain vaccinations for schoolchildren.
The arguments were similar to previous years, when opponents to the legislation packed the halls of the state Capitol complex in Hartford and waited hours to testify in person, many with their children in tow. Parents concerned about the safety of vaccines argued that stripping the exemption would infringe on their religious and parental rights, as well as their child's right to a public education.