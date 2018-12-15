Nearly 100 state employees may earn more than $100K in OT

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Nearly 100 Connecticut state employees are on pace to each earn more than $100,000 in overtime pay this year, according to an analysis of state data.

Hearst Connecticut Media reported Saturday that one state police sergeant has so far earned $214,560 in overtime, for a total of $325,520 after including her base salary.

Besides state police officers, workers with the highest overtime include Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services nurses and caregivers at the Department of Developmental Services. The General Assembly's Office of Fiscal Analysis notes all three agencies experienced staff reductions this fiscal year and accumulated some of the highest overtime costs.

DDS spokeswoman Katie Rock-Burns says overtime is something her agency has been addressing, but it's "just a matter of having enough bodies to cover the hours."

