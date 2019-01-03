Navajo legislation on tribal energy company withdrawn

GALLUP, N.M. (AP) — Navajo Nation Council legislation to allow a tribal-owned energy company to become a for-profit corporation was withdrawn before it could be considered.

The Gallup Independent reports that the bill sought approval for a federal charter for Navajo Transitional Energy Company to purchase Navajo Generating Station and the Peabody Kayenta Coal Mine.

Delegate Benjamin Bennett said he withdrew the bill from the council agenda Monday, the last day of a two-day special session because legislative staff concluded the bill required passage with a two-thirds vote.

Because the bill was listed on the agenda as only needing a majority vote, it was listed last. That meant it likely couldn't be considered until Monday night, and opponents who wanted to view consideration of the bill said they couldn't stay that long.