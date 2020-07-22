Navajo Nation reports 24 more COVID-19 cases, but no deaths

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — Navajo Nation health officials report 24 more confirmed cases of COVID-19 but no additional known deaths.

The total of infected tribal members on the vast reservation now stands at 8,617 with 422 known deaths as of Monday night.

Health officials also said 73,684 people have been tested and 6,369 have recovered from the coronavirus.

Residents of the reservation that extends into Arizona, New Mexico and Utah have been under a mandate to wear masks when out in public.

The tribe also has daily, nighttime curfews and weekend lockdowns that include the closure of businesses.

Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said officials are working on an order that would require residents who travel to areas known as hot spots for coronavirus infections to quarantine for 14 days when they return to the reservation.

