Navajo Nation reports 221 new COVID-19 cases, 2 more deaths

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz, (AP) — Navajo Nation officials are reporting an additional 221 coronavirus cases and two additional deaths from COVID-19.

Wednesday evening's update from the Navajo Department of Health brings the total deaths on the reservation that spans parts of Arizona, Utah and New Mexico to 640. The total number of positive COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began early this year 15,616.

Navajo Nation officials have implemented a three-week stay-at-home lockdown that is in effect 24-hours a day, seven days a week. People can only leave their homes if they are essential workers, have an emergency or to purchase food and medication.from essential businesses that are only allowed to be open from 7:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

A mask requirement has been in place for much of the year.

Indian Health Service facilities on the reservation are offering drive-through COVID-19 testing this week but will not offer testing on Thanksgiving Day.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.