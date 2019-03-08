Navajo Nation jail closures delayed until April

WINDOW ROCK, N.M. (AP) — Two Navajo Nation jails in New Mexico that were scheduled for closure are expected to continue operating until April.

The Gallup Independent reported Thursday that the detention facilities were scheduled to be closed March 4 due to structural and environmental safety issues.

About $3.1 million has already been allocated from Navajo Nation public safety funds to build a new $79 million facility in Shiprock.

The jailhouse in Window Rock also served as a district court until 2018 when proceedings were relocated to another building. Cost estimates for a new justice center in the town were not immediately available.

Inmates are expected to be held at jails in Chinle and Tuba City in northeast Arizona during the period between closures and the completion of new facilities.

