Navajo Nation Council to hold spring session as scheduled

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez and Vice President Myron Lizer have vetoed a resolution that sought to cancel the tribal council’s session less than three days before the scheduled start.

The Navajo Nation Council is required to hold four regular sessions each year in the months of January, April, July and October.

The spring session is scheduled to begin Monday morning.

Although the resolution passed by the council cites concerns over the possible spread of coronavirus among Navajo Nation employees and officials, Nez and Lizer said the Council and its committees have continued to hold regular and special meetings throughout the pandemic.

They said with proper protective equipment for staff and the use of teleconferencing, the session can proceed as scheduled.