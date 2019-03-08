National Women's Hall of Fame to announce Class of 2019

NEW YORK (AP) — The National Women's Hall of Fame is set to announce its next honorees.

The hall's Class of 2019 will be revealed Friday evening at the Lotte New York Palace, a New York City hotel.

The formal induction ceremony will take place in September outside Seneca Falls, the upstate city considered the birthplace of women's rights where the hall is located.

Also at Friday's event, hall officials will present two women with the "Keeper of the Flame" award, which recognizes women who inspire present and future generations. This year's recipients are Rochester handbag designer Gail Riggs and Dorothy Wickenden, executive editor of The New Yorker magazine.

To date, 276 women have been inducted into the National Women's Hall of Fame, including suffragists, sports and political figures, authors and entertainers.