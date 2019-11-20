National Guard launches investigation in Wisconsin discharge

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin’s office says the National Guard Bureau has launched an investigation into efforts to discharge a Wisconsin whistleblower.

Wisconsin Air National Guard Master Sgt. Jay Ellis’ complaints last year about sexual misconduct in his unit has spurred two federal investigations that are still ongoing. Ellis said earlier this month his superiors have decided to discharge him in order to deny him retirement benefits in retaliation. The Wisconsin National Guard has launched an investigation into those allegations.

Baldwin wrote a letter to the National Guard Bureau earlier this month asking that Ellis’ discharge process stop. Baldwin spokesman John Kraus said Wednesday that the NGB’s inspector general has now launched an investigation into Ellis’ retaliation allegations.

An NGB spokeswoman didn’t immediately respond to an email.